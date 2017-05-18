US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 18 Ultratech Inc
* Ultratech receives multiple laser system order to ramp advanced finfet production from major customer in Asia
* Ultratech plans to ship first LSA101 system in 2Q17 and second system in 3Q17 to customer's facility in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.