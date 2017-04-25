April 25 UMB Financial Corp:

* UMB Financial Corp reports first quarter net income of $44.2 million or $0.89 per diluted share

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $134.3 million versus $117.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: