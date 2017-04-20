April 20 UMB Financial Corp:
* UMB Financial Corporation announces agreement to sell
Scout Investments, Inc. To Carillon Tower Advisers
* UMB Financial Corp says execution of an agreement to sell
100 percent of stock of Scout Investments, Inc
* UMB Financial Corp says company plans to use proceeds from
transaction to support its current growth strategies
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors at
both companies
* UMB Financial Corp - deal for $172.5 million in cash
