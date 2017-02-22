BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says 2016 net profit at T$8.3 billion ($269.47 million), consolidated operating income at T$147.9 billion, EPS at T$0.68
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mb7SPk
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share