June 15 UMIDA GROUP PUBL AB:

* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH CONAXESS TRADE

* THE AGREEMENT WILL LAST FOR 5 YEARS AND STARTS ON JULY 1

* NET SALES ARE ESTIMATED AT ABOUT SEK 100 MILLION FOR THE CONTRACT PERIOD 2017-2021

* AGREEMENT WITH CONAXESS TRADE ON MARKETING, SALES AND DISTRIBUTION OF PARTS OF UMIDAS PRODUCT RANGE ON THE SWEDISH MARKET