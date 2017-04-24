BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Ums Holdings Limited
* UMS Holdings Secures 7 Projects In Singapore, Asia, Middle East And South America Worth S$13 Million
* Five projects, scheduled for completion this year, will be expected to contribute to group's financial performance in FY2017
* Five of new projects are expected to be completed in second half of 2017
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
