June 1 UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG :

* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF TEUR 207 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR -917) CORRESPONDING TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 0.01 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -0.06)​

* FY TOTAL PERFORMANCE UP 109.2% TO TEUR 4,745 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 2,268)

* FY GROSS PROFIT AT GROUP LEVEL MORE THAN TRIPLED TO TEUR 3,759 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 1,052)

* BASED ON GOOD ORDER BACKLOG AND EXISTING NEGOTIATIONS WITH POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS, MANAGEMENT OF UMT AG EXPECTS A DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH FOR GROUP SALES AND EARNINGS IN 2017

