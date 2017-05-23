UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 UMW Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 20.2 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 2.80 billion rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 2.20 billion rgt; year-ago net profit 16.6 million rgt
* "Financial performance of oil & gas segment in 2017 is expected to remain challenging due to the low time charter rates environment"
* "The group’s performance will still be affected by the downturn in the oil and gas industry until the completion of the exit plan"
* "The outlook for automotive segment is expected to continue to be competitive for 2017"
* "Auto manufacturers and distributors expected to continue experiencing lower margins for rest of year with subdued consumer sentiments & volatility in ringgit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources