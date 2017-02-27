Feb 27 Umw Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly revenue 3.06 billion rgt versus 4.18 billion rgt; qtrly loss attributable 1.57 billion rgt versus loss of 284.3 million rgt

* No interim dividend has been recommended for the year ended 31 december 2016

* "Vehicle sales is expected to remain moderate this year due to the continued soft consumer sentiment and stiff competition"

* "Current performance is expected to sustain in 2017"