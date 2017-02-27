UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Umw Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 3.06 billion rgt versus 4.18 billion rgt; qtrly loss attributable 1.57 billion rgt versus loss of 284.3 million rgt
* No interim dividend has been recommended for the year ended 31 december 2016
* "Vehicle sales is expected to remain moderate this year due to the continued soft consumer sentiment and stiff competition"
* "Current performance is expected to sustain in 2017" Source text: [bit.ly/2mw21oe] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources