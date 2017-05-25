BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share
May 25 UNION CATALANA DE VALORES SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.1 MILLION EUROS
* Q1 NEGATIVE OPERATING RESULT 158,267 EUROS
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sun Hongning resigned from being non-executive director
PHNOM PENH, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cambodian activists fighting plans to transform Phnom Penh's largest lake into a luxury development made a tactical decision when they took to the streets - put women on the frontline to show a "gentle" face and prevent violence.