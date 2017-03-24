March 24 Uni-president China Holdings Ltd

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company of RMB607.3 million, down by 27.2% as compared with previous year.

* FY revenue amounted to RMB20,985.5 million, down by 5.1% as compared with previous year.

* Proposed final dividend for 2016 of RMB2.812 cents per share.

* PRC's economy is expected to continue to slow down in 2017

* "Group is optimistic about development in 2017 and expects economy will grow steadily"