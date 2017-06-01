BRIEF-Mediagrif acquires Orckestra Inc.
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions
June 1 Uni-Select Inc:
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK
* Transaction value is approximately 205.0 million STG on a cash-free and debt-free basis
* Transaction fully funded with debt
* Transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS
* Sephton will join Uni-Select's executive team while continuing his leadership role in UK as President and CEO of European business segment
* Terms of transaction have been approved by Board of Directors of Uni-Select and Parts Alliance shareholders
* To finance transaction, Uni-Select has secured a US$625.0 million fully underwritten commitment from National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage: