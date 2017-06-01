June 1 Uni-Select Inc:

* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK

* Transaction value is approximately 205.0 million STG on a cash-free and debt-free basis

* Transaction fully funded with debt

* Transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS

* ‍Sephton will join Uni-Select's executive team while continuing his leadership role in UK as President and CEO of European business segment​

* Terms of transaction have been approved by Board of Directors of Uni-Select and Parts Alliance shareholders

* To finance transaction, Uni-Select has secured a US$625.0 million fully underwritten commitment from National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada