UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 23 Uni Select Inc:
* Uni-Select Inc announces the appointment of Brent Windom to the position of president and chief operating officer for its Canadian Automotive Group as well as the retirement of Gary O'connor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.