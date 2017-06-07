BRIEF-Philips to acquire Electrical Geodesics for GBP 29 mln
* PHILIPS TO ACQUIRE ELECTRICAL GEODESICS, INC. TO ESTABLISH INTEGRATED NEUROLOGICAL IMAGING, MAPPING AND THERAPY GUIDANCE PORTFOLIO
June 7 Unichem Laboratories Ltd:
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
* Says receipt indicates successful closure of inspection and queries raised during audit (form 483)
* Says inspection has now been closed by U.S. FDA
Lab282 drug discovery project between Oxford University, Evotec and Oxfored Sciences Innovation Awards accelerates with second round funding
* Says it plans to pay preferred stock dividend as 7.5 yuan/share, to shareholders of record on June 28