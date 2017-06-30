BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 Unichem Laboratories Ltd:
* Receipt of EIR from United States Food And Drug Administration for company's manufacturing facility at Goa
* Receipt indicates successful closure of inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483)
* Inspection closed by USFDA
* Inspection was carried out between March 14 and 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.