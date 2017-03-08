March 8 Unichem Laboratories Ltd

* Says receives ANDA approval from USFDA for rizatriptan benzoate odt & rizatriptan benzoate tablets USP

* Says product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Goa plant

* Says active pharmaceutical ingredient will also be made in house at Roha API plant

* Says drug indicated for the acute treatment of migraine in adults and in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age