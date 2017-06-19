June 19 Unichem Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for facilities and others

* Maturity date is June 20, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 4.5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,598 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

