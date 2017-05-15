BRIEF-ReaLy Development & Construction to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
May 15 Unico American Corp:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $9.0 million
* Unico American Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Unico American Corp - " company's Q1 2017 financial results clearly did not meet our expectations"
* Unico American Corp - stockholders' equity was $12.58 per common share as of March 31,2017
* Unico American Corp - management filed for regulatory approval of rate increases last november and received that approval on monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.
* Proposal regarding re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank was approved at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: