Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 30 Unico American Corp
* Unico American Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $9.0 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million