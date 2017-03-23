UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 23 UniCredit says:
* Borrowed 24.4 billion euros at TLTRO II tender
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
* Germany's UniCredit Bank AG and its units took 5.6 bln euros
* UniCredit Bank Austria took 3 bln euros, CEE subsidiaries 300 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts