BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
March 1 UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier says:
* Intesa Sanpaolo's decision not to pursue possible tie-up with insurer Generali "is best possible outcome for Italy"
* important for country to have independent, international and bourse listed insurer Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022