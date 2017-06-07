June 7 Italian bank UniCredit says:

* has completed the disposal of a 32.8 percent stake in Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR for 10.6 billion zlotys

* term and conditions of the transaction, as announced on Dec. 8, 2016, remain unchanged

* the sale will generate a capital benefit of 70 basis pints on its CET1 ratio fully loaded