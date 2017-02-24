UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 24 UniCredit:
* Shares in the Italian lender rise more than 2 percent after it said that its 13 billion euro cash call was almost fully subscribed.
* In a statement on Thursday, the bank said the cash call had been 99.8 percent subscribed. Unexercised rights will be offered on the Italian bourse from Feb. 27. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts