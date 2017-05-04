May 4 Unifi Inc

* Kevin d. Hall appointed chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of unifi, inc.

* Unifi inc - thomas caudle will continue to serve as unifi's president, a position he has held since 2016

* Unifi inc - chief financial officer, sean goodman, has resigned his position effective june 24 to accept employment with another company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: