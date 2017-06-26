BRIEF-China National Culture Group announces disposal of listed securities
* Deal for a gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$34.9 million
June 26 UNIFIED FACTORY SA:
* ITS UNIT, UNIFIED FACTORY LLC, SIGNS DEAL WITH DISTRIBUTOR IN PHILIPPINES FOR SOFTWARE SALE
* ESTIMATES THAT CONTRACT VALUE TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal for a gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$34.9 million
* Announces termination of George Parthimos' contract as managing director and ceo of company
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.