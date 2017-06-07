June 7 Unified Messaging Systems Asa

* UMS ASA: issuance of share options

* A total of 800,000 share options have been issued at an exercise price of NOK 1.25 per share

* Options are exercisable with 30% between 1 and 18 October 2018 and 70% between 1 and 18 October 2019

* All options expire 18 October 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: