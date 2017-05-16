Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
May 16 Unified Messaging Systems Asa
* Q1 REVENUE NOK 21.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS NOK 5.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS 20% GROWTH IN RECURRING REVENUE AT YEAR-END COMPARED TO YEAR BEGINNING 2017
* EXPECTS TO DELIVER PROJECTS TO MOBILE OPERATORS THROUGH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH NOKIA IN THE NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* REGARDING DELIVERY HERO IPO: UP TO 5,092,500 ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES (COMPRISING 15% OF OFFERED SHARES) INDIRECTLY HELD BY ROCKET INTERNET MAY BE PLACED IN CONNECTION WITH A POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT
* THE COMPANY HAS NO REVENUE OR INCOME, AND ASSETS IN SUBSIDIARY IS WRITTEN DOWN