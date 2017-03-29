GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Unifirst Corp:
* Unifirst announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $1.10
* Q2 revenue $391.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.94, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unifirst Corp - expect that full year results will come in at higher ends of these previously communicated ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.