June 1 Unifirst Corp

* Unifirst appoints executive management committee

* Unifirst Corp - following death of Ronald Croatti, co's chairman, president and CEO, board appointed an executive management committee

* Unifirst Corp - executive management committee will lead company on an interim basis while board conducts process of selecting a new CEO

* Unifirst - committee will consist of senior executive and management team of co, administrative chair of committee will be Steven Sintros, co's CFO