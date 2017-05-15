May 15 UniFirst Corp:
* UniFirst Corp president and CEO on temporary medical leave
of absence
* UniFirst Corp - Ronald Croatti, CEO is on a temporary
medical leave of absence as a result of significant
complications associated with pneumonia
* UniFirst Corp - Ronald D. Croatti expected to face an
extended recovery period and timing of his return is uncertain
* As timetable for Croatti's recovery becomes clearer, board
of directors will further consider this interim governance plan
* UniFirst Corp - in Croatti's absence, in near term,
UniFirst will be led by company's senior executive and
management team
