BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in careerbuilder
May 12 Uniflex Technology Inc :
* Says it plans to issue unsecured 5-yr convertible corporate bonds worth up to T$202 million, to repay loan and enrich wor.king capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8D80wD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in careerbuilder
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement