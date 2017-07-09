July 9 Unifor-
* Collective agreement with bombardier ratified
* Local 1075 in thunder bay have ratified a new three-year
collective agreement with Bombardier
* New collective agreement includes a seven-day work week
for key work stations at plant and new classifications for
Bombardier academy trainers
* New agreement includes general wage increase of 10 cents
per hour year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for
skilled trades
* New agreement includes pension increases each year and a
fold in cost of living allowance
