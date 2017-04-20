PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Unilever Plc
* Interview-Unilever cfo says q1 results helped by business units sticking to "business as usual" during review
* Interview-Unilever cfo says seeing positive signs in the economy overall
* Interview-Unilever cfo says thinks seeing a "bottoming out" of currency devaluations in key emerging markets
* Interview-Unilever cfo says always lag between economic fundamentals and consumer demand, but encouraged
* Interview-Unilever cfo says performance in second half of 2017 should be better than first half
* Interview-Unilever cfo declines to comment on interest in reckitt benckiser's food business
* Unilever cfo says it's a relief to be able to "engage wholeheartedly" with private equity community on spreads
* Unilever cfo says hasn't started inviting interest, but hopes to have a mix of financial, strategic bidders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 New rules to determine lump sum payouts for personal injury claims will cost British motor insurers and reinsurers 3.5 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) initially, consulting firm EY estimates.
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc