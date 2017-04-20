Unilever Plc

* Unilever cfo says lead time on new product innovations has been shortened

* Unilever exec says seeing a "return to pricing that is more normal" after 3 years of weak prices due to currency devaluation

* Unilever exec says market conditions in india improved after weakness in q4 due to demonetization

* Unilever exec says at current spot rates, currency will boost 2017 turnover by 2-3 percent, eps by slightly more

* Unilever exec says to account for spreads business as separate unit from half year

* Unilever cfo says senior execs have met w/ around 100 investors since announcing review and got good feedback

* Unilever cfo says improvement in pricing looks sustainable, as it is a return to stable pricing from more volatility previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: