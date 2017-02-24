Feb 24 Unilever Plc

* Unilever CFO at CAGNY Conference - "It was clear to us that kraft bid substantially undervalued Unilever"

* Unilever CFO at CAGNY Conference- In review, co will be looking at faster value creation in its portfolio, organisation, cost structure, balance sheet

* Unilever- Events of last week show us challenge to unlock more value faster in short term rather than focusing on steady value creation over long term

* Unilever CFO at CAGNY Conference -"it (Kraft bid) certainly was a trigger moment for Unilever and we will not waste it"

* Unilever CFO -co's geographic and category footprints are very different so there would very little "real synergy" in merger with Kraft