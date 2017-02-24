Amazon to buy upmarket grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 bln
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
Feb 24 Unilever Plc
* Unilever CFO at CAGNY Conference - "It was clear to us that kraft bid substantially undervalued Unilever"
* Unilever CFO at CAGNY Conference- In review, co will be looking at faster value creation in its portfolio, organisation, cost structure, balance sheet
* Unilever- Events of last week show us challenge to unlock more value faster in short term rather than focusing on steady value creation over long term
* Unilever CFO at CAGNY Conference -"it (Kraft bid) certainly was a trigger moment for Unilever and we will not waste it"
* Unilever CFO -co's geographic and category footprints are very different so there would very little "real synergy" in merger with Kraft Further company coverage:
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not expect its diesel problems in the United States to have an impact on its short-term business targets, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.