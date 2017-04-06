UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Unilever Plc
* Unilever cfo says will now report two margin measures, excluding restructuring costs, for better comparability
* Unilever cfo says to reduce number of consultants by 40 percent, number of ad agencies by half
* Unilever cfo sees capex at lower end of range of 3 to 3.5 percent of turnover
* Unilever cfo sees increasing cash conversion to 100 percent by 2020
* Unilever cfo sees sales of 3-5 percent of sales in coming years
* Unilever ceo says we remain on track to deliver full year underlying sales target of 3-5 percent
* Unilever ceo says improvement in underlying margin at least 80 basis points
* Unilever ceo says current legal structure will help it be more flexible in future regarding large m&a
* Unilever cfo says review has shown that dual structure adds complexity if spinning off a business
* Unilever cfo says having a single listing would make it easier to use equity to do an acquisition
* Unilever cfo says dual structure had served it well absent big change, but new structural changes demand rethink
* Unilever ceo says even more energized about future and hopes to continue to be part of it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources