UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Unilever Nigeria Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 69.77 billion naira versus 59.22 billion naira year ago
* FY profit before tax 4.10 billion naira versus 1.77 billion naira year ago
* Directors recommend payment of dividend in respect of year 2016 of n378,330,000 that is, 10 kobo gross per share which is payable on 12 May 2017 Source: bit.ly/2nHcRLw Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources