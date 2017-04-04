BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Unilife Corp:
* Existing cash as of March 31 will not provide sufficient liquidity to fund operations past week ending April 7 without co falling below requirements of debt facilities
* As of March 31, 2017, company's unaudited cash balance was approximately $6.3 million, including $2.4 million of restricted cash
* Terminated employment of an aggregate of 51 employees at its York, Pennsylvania, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania locations
* Company expects to record a charge related to terminated employees of approximately $0.6 million in connection with notice
* Company does not expect a material difference between cash impact and charge to be recorded
* Because to date co has not obtained financing commitment to fund operations on ongoing basis, co is exploring bridge financing alternatives
* Bridge financing, if obtained, may be in form of DIP financing related to proceeding concerning co under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code
* Received notice from a key customer for wearable injectors that customer is putting program with co on hold for reasons unrelated to co's products
* On April 4, issued notice to employees if co is unsuccessful in obtaining financing, will be forced to permanently close its facilities in Pennsylvania
* Unless co obtains financing to continue business operations, it is expected that closure of facilities will occur on or about June 4, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2oFvFIy Further company coverage:
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp