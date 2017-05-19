BRIEF-Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure's FY16 total compensation was $7.5 mln
* CEO Marcelo Claure's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $30 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
May 19 UNIMA 2000 SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 10.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 315,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 108,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 19 Boeing on Monday launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pool the work of about 800 data experts to provide advanced services to its customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets.
* Tribune Media Co- Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios has decided to step down at end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: