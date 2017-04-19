BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Union Bankshares Corp:
* Union Bankshares reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $69.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.