June 28 Union Medical Healthcare Ltd:

* Total revenue increased by 36.9% from hk$704.9 million for year ended 31 march 2016

* ‍Net profit increased by 36.3% to hk$203.5 million for the year ended 31 march 2017​

* Board recommended the declaration of a final dividend of hk$5.0 cents per share

* Board recommended the declaration of a special dividend of hk$7.9 cents per share for the year ended 31 march 2017