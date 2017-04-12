April 12 Union National Bank Pjsc

* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago

* Customer deposits increased by 5 percent on year on year basis to 75.6 billion dirhmas as at March 31, 2017

* Q1 net interest income and net income from Islamic finance 652 million dirhams versus 623 million dirhams year ago

* Loans and advances up by 8 percent on year on year basis to 73.5 billion dirhams as at March 31, 2017