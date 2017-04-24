April 24 Uniper SE:
* Uniper and four European energy companies sign financing
agreements with the developer of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
project
* Uniper has committed to provide financing for up to 950
million euros ($1.03 billion) reflecting 10% of total cost of
project, which is currently estimated to be 9.5 billion euros
* About 30% of such financing will be covered by a long-term
funding facility, expected to be drawn down by Nord Stream 2 AG
in 2017.
* In addition, uniper is currently investigating a potential
partnering approach to share uniper's engagement in financing of
Nord Stream 2 project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)