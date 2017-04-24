April 24 Uniper SE:

* Uniper and four European energy companies sign financing agreements with the developer of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project

* Uniper has committed to provide financing for up to 950 million euros ($1.03 billion) reflecting 10% of total cost of project, which is currently estimated to be 9.5 billion euros

* About 30% of such financing will be covered by a long-term funding facility, expected to be drawn down by Nord Stream 2 AG in 2017.

* In addition, uniper is currently investigating a potential partnering approach to share uniper's engagement in financing of Nord Stream 2 project