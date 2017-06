May 11 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario CEO Carlo Cimbri tells Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview:

* idea of merging BPER Banca with Unipol Banca has not been discussed

* Unipol focusing on bad bank creation for now

* reiterates that out of its 9.9 percent holding in BPER, 5 percent is a stable investment and the remainder a financial one