Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
May 16 Mckesson Corp
* At shareholder meeting, shareholders approved 95% to Mckesson Canada's bid to acquire all outstanding shares of Uniprix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
OSLO, June 19 The High Court of the Marshall Islands has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit brought by tanker firm Frontline to stop rival DHT selling a major stake to shipper BW Group, DHT said on Monday.