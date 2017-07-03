Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
July 3 UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:
* SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT AMONG MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS (COMPANIES OF UNIQA GROUP, COMPANIES OF RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NÖ-W GROUP, HASELSTEINER FAMILIEN-PRIVATSTIFTUNG, MR. DR. HANS PETER HASELSTEINER AND RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED) OF STRABAG SE EXTENDED
* SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED BY A TERM OF FIVE YEARS UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2022
* IN ANY CASE, PARTIES ARE STILL FREE TO TERMINATE CONTRACT PREMATURELY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT
* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF STRABAG SE DID NOT EXERCISE THEIR TERMINATION RIGHT WITH RESPECT TO SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT CONCLUDED AMONG THEM AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.