July 3 UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT AMONG MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS (COMPANIES OF UNIQA GROUP, COMPANIES OF RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NÖ-W GROUP, HASELSTEINER FAMILIEN-PRIVATSTIFTUNG, MR. DR. HANS PETER HASELSTEINER AND RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED) OF STRABAG SE EXTENDED

* SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED BY A TERM OF FIVE YEARS UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2022

* IN ANY CASE, PARTIES ARE STILL FREE TO TERMINATE CONTRACT PREMATURELY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF STRABAG SE DID NOT EXERCISE THEIR TERMINATION RIGHT WITH RESPECT TO SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT CONCLUDED AMONG THEM AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2017