March 9 Uniqa Insurance Group:

* Says 2016 pretax profit 225.5 million eur

* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur

* Says fall in written premiums was due exclusively to the planned reduction in capital-intensive single premiums in the life insurance segment in Austria

* Says 2016 combined ratio 98.1 percent (versus 97.9 percent in 2015)

* Says will propose dividend for 2016 of 0.49 eur per share (versus 0.47 eurper share for 2015)

* Says expects premiums and earnings to increase slightly in 2017

* Says plans to continue policy of increasing dividend per share annually