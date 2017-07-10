FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing Phase I/II Trial of AMT-060
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 10, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing Phase I/II Trial of AMT-060

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - uniQure NV:

* uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing phase I/II trial of AMT-060 in patients with severe Hemophilia B

* No activation of T-Cell responses or loss of fix activity in any patient up to 18 months

* ‍AAV5-based AMT-060 remains safe and well-tolerated with up to a year and a half of follow-up​

* Second-dose cohort demonstrates dose response up to one year, with 84 percent reduction in spontaneous bleeds

* All but one patient in study across both cohorts required chronic infusions of prophylactic fix therapy at time of enrollment

* No patients across either cohort developed inhibitory antibodies against FIX, or demonstrated sustained AAV5 capsid-specific T-cell activation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

