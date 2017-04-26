April 26 Uniqure NV

* Uniqure presents new preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease

* One-Time administration of AMT-130 demonstrates for first time efficacy in large animal model

* Ind-Enabling toxicology study to commence in 2H 2017

* Uniqure NV - to commence toxicology study in non-human primates later this year, which co expects will support ind application for AMT-130 in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: