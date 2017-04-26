GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
April 26 Uniqure NV
* Uniqure presents new preclinical data on AMT-130 in Huntington's disease
* One-Time administration of AMT-130 demonstrates for first time efficacy in large animal model
* Ind-Enabling toxicology study to commence in 2H 2017
* Uniqure NV - to commence toxicology study in non-human primates later this year, which co expects will support ind application for AMT-130 in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
June 15 Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on Thursday signed a bill to reinstate a key rooftop solar policy and bring national residential installers Tesla Inc's solar division and Sunrun Inc back to the state after an 18-month absence.