BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Uniqure NV:
* Uniqure NV -publication in gene therapy of data demonstrating widespread transduction in cns following direct injection of co's aav5 vector in large animal model
* Uniqure - expects to file an investigational new drug (ind) application for amt-130 in 2018
* Uniqure - varying doses of aav5 achieved predictable transduction of connected areas of brain
* Uniqure - data shows AAV5 is an effective vector for central nervous system and has potential for treatment of a wide range of neurological pathologies
* Uniqure - method of injection used was found to result in very controlled, accurate administration with no adverse events observed in non-human primates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income